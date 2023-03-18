Michelle Decker recalled her shock when a Concord Hospital cardiologist explained the cause of her husband’s increasing, excruciating back pain: the major blood vessels connected to his heart were completely blocked.
Her husband’s deadly diagnosis was hard to believe — virtually impossible to wrap her mind around, she said, considering his level of fitness, healthy weight, diet and active lifestyle as a New Hampshire state trooper.
“I said, ‘What? The guy who doesn’t smoke, does all these healthy things, and doesn’t look his age?’ To say I was shocked was an understatement,” she said.
For John “Chris” Decker, the big risk factor turned out to be his family history: his father, an overweight smoker, died of a heart attack – when he was significantly older than Decker.
After Decker’s med-evac helicopter transport to Massachusetts General Hospital, “I was on auto pilot,” his wife said. “You go with what’s going on around you. You don’t have time to think about anything.”
Heart disease is the leading killer of both men and women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease across the United States, accounting for about 610,000 deaths each year, or roughly 1 in 4 deaths. For some, the first sign is a heart attack. But it often goes unnoticed while plaque builds up in the walls of arteries that supply blood to the heart until it reaches the blocking point.
Angina, or chest pain and discomfort, is the most common symptom, but signs can vary between men and women – who become more at risk after menopause.
In addition to chest or shoulder pain, patients may complain of fatigue, lack of energy and stamina, and being out of breath or easily tired, said Dr. Shahab Moosavi, a cardiologist and specialist in interventional cardiology at Concord Hospital, where he treats patients in the hospital’s catheterization lab.
New Hampshire’s prevalence of heart disease, including coronary artery disease, parallels other states with older populations, Moossavi said, and heart attack incidents peak during strenuous exercise, including shoveling snow.
In 2017, Moossavi inserted an Impella pump to power Decker’s heart until he could undergo life-saving surgery in Boston. Considered the world’s tiniest heart pump, the roughly eight-inch, angled and wire-thin device, resembles high-tech fishing tackle.
Moossavi said he inserts an average of three or four such pumps every month. Since the Impella was approved for use in Europe in 2005, followed by the United States in 2008, the pint-sized technology has served roughly 250,000 patients worldwide, according to Abiomed, its manufacturer, now a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.
Moossavi said heart disease in women – who often consider it more of a men’s issue — occurs, on average, 10 years later than in men. In older male and female patients, signs can be subtle, and can include malaise, lowered energy or lack of interest in activities and people.
Shortness of breath and passing out can be symptoms in adults, regardless of age, as blood flow stalls to and from the heart. Some experience typical warning signs: pain in the center of the chest that comes with activity and radiates to the left shoulder, jaw or center of the back. Some develop gastro-intestinal symptoms, including upper abdominal pain. Some complain of profound sweating during physical activity.
A heart attack may be the first alarm of coronary artery disease, which is “a stealthy presence,” Moossavi said.
It’s important to call 911 or get to an emergency room quickly if you experience heart attack symptoms including chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, feeling weak, light-headed or nauseated, breaking out in a cold sweat, and pain or discomfort in your arms or shoulder, according to the CDC.
High blood pressure or cholesterol, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet and smoking or vaping, including tobacco and marijuana, can increase your risk, Moossavi said.
On average, someone dies of cardiovascular disease every 36.1 seconds in the U.S. In 2019, there were 2,396 deaths each day from cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.
“It’s the No. 1 cause of death across New Hampshire, wherever you have an aging population,” Moossavi said.