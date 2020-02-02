MANCHESTER — Members of a local Chinese-American congregation are praying for those affected by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people in China and infected thousands throughout the world.
Brandy Lee, pastor of Manchester Chinese Christian Church, said church members who had trips planned to China and Hong Kong have postponed travel because of the outbreak.
“At this stage, there’s no cases happening here,” Lee said Sunday after services at the church on Eddy Road on Manchester’s West Side.
Last week, New Hampshire’s DHHS announced that testing of two individuals in New Hampshire for possible infection with the coronavirus had proved negative.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a new coronavirus case Saturday in Massachusetts, the eighth reported nationally. Federal health officials said a Boston man in his 20s recently returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and sought medical care last week.
Lee and his wife, Kathy, are originally from Hong Kong.
“Here, I think it’s OK. It’s really safe here,” Kathy Lee said. “But a lot of our congregation, they have family members in China or family in Hong Kong.”
Kathy Lee said relatives in Hong Kong asked her to send protective masks, which she is having a difficult time finding.
“This morning, they told me the Hong Kong post office closed. So even if I send to there, they will not get it. There, it’s really, really serious,” she said.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday it was working with federal health officials, who on Friday declared a public health emergency, on a new monitoring program and recommending that any travelers who have returned from China in the past 14 days stay home and watch for symptoms of the virus.
The federal government was implementing a new monitoring program starting Sunday that calls for mandatory quarantine for any U.S. citizen returning to the U.S. within the last 14 days from Hubei Province, where the outbreak began. Other citizens returning from the rest of mainland China are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to ensure they have not contracted the virus, health officials said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, said the outbreak in China continues to increase rapidly but the risk to communities here remains low.
“This is a rapidly changing situation and these recommendations may change in the coming days as further federal guidance is implemented,” Chan said.
Travelers who have arrived in New Hampshire from China in the past two weeks are asked to stay home and watch for symptoms of fever or respiratory illness, Chan said. If any symptoms develop, patients should contact DHHS at 271-4496.
Patients whose health condition is “urgent” should call their urgent care center or hospital before going in person so that appropriate precautions can be taken to prevent the spread of illness, officials said.
In a statement on Saturday, the Pentagon said Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved a request for assistance from the federal Department of Health and Human Services for housing support for 1,000 people who may be subject to quarantine on arrival from overseas.
To prevent illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people take precautionary measures similar to those for flu prevention, including frequent handwashing with soap and water, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, staying home if you are sick, and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.
For more information on novel Coronavirus, visit: dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/2019-ncov.htm and cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.