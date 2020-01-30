CONCORD — Two New Hampshire residents, under investigation for possible infection with the novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands in China, have tested negative for the disease, state health officials announced Thursday morning.
The two individuals had developed respiratory symptoms after recent travel to the source of the outbreak — Wuhan City in Hubei Province, China — and were in isolation awaiting test results, according to state health officials. The Department of Health and Human Services announced that testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) proved negative for both individuals here and both have fully recovered.
Even as New Hampshire residents let out a collective sigh of relief Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
That news comes as health officials in Illinois and the CDC confirmed the first person-to-person spread of the virus in that state. In a briefing for reporters Thursday afternoon, officials said the husband of a woman in her 60s, who became ill after traveling to China, has also tested positive for the disease. The man, who is also in his 60s and has some underlying medical conditions, is undergoing treatment in the hospital and is in isolation.
His wife also remains hospitalized but is doing well, officials said. The CDC is working with Illinois health experts to track other potential exposures.
Meanwhile, New Hampshire public health officials say they are watching the rapidly changing situation closely.
“We have not yet identified any individuals infected with this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, but we continue to work closely with healthcare providers and the CDC to protect the health of our communities,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist.
One of the New Hampshire patients was a 19-year-old man who was admitted to Littleton Regional Healthcare on Jan. 23. The teen, a student at the White Mountain School in Bethlehem who had recently returned from China, had mild respiratory symptoms and was immediately placed in a negative pressure isolation room, hospital officials said.
Rapid identification and testing of individuals are critical to prevent the spread of the virus, Chan said.
"We will continue to work with healthcare providers to monitor for any additional suspect cases that may occur in New Hampshire, and test as appropriate based on a person’s symptoms and travel to affected areas in China," he said, adding, “The risk to our communities remains low.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said the state followed CDC guidelines in assessing the two potential cases "and had a plan in place to stop the potential spread of this virus." And he said New Hampshire "remains vigilant in monitoring potential cases and (we) are well prepared for any future potential incidents."
The new case in Illinois brings to six the total number of cases in the United States; 36 states have identified "patients under investigation."
In a briefing with reporters Wednesday evening, Dr. Nancy Messonier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said health officials expect to find more cases of the illness in this country.
Messonier said the CDC is sending resources to 20 ports of entry, (18 airports and two land border entries), where they will work with Customs and Border Protection to distribute education materials to travelers from China.
She also detailed how the agency is dealing with 195 airline passengers who were evacuated from Wuhan, China, and who are being evaluated at March Air Reserve Base in California. The passengers included State Department employees and their dependents and other U.S. citizens, according to published reports.
Messonier said a team of CDC medical officers met the plane, which arrived in California Wednesday morning after a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska. “I heard that people on board cheered loudly when the plane touched down safely in Anchorage,” Messonier said.
All 195 passengers have agreed to remain at the air base voluntarily, she said, while they undergo screening and are offered testing. “I also want to thank those now safely returned from Wuhan for their patience as we safeguard their health and the health of all Americans,” she said.
“We at CDC are working as quickly as we can to return our fellow Americans to their lives, but we also want to make sure we are doing it in a way that no one represents a risk to themselves, their families or their communities,” she said.
The passengers have been cooperating in that effort, she said.
Messonier said she understands the public's concern about this new illness. Federal health officials continue to work with state and local officials to identify and monitor cases, and to track possible contacts with individuals who are sick, she said.
While health officials expect additional cases, among travelers or their close contacts, Messonier said, “Right now there is no sign in the United States that we have broader community transmission.”
“We judge the risk in the general American public to be low," she said.