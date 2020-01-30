CONCORD -- The two New Hampshire residents suspected of coronovirus infection have tested negative for the disease, state health officials announced Thursday morning.
The two had been recently traveled to the source of the outbreak -- Wuhan City in China -- and had developed respiratory symptoms and were being isolated, state health officials announced on Monday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control confirmed a negative test for both, meaning the virus was not detected in samples taken from them.
“We have not yet identified any individuals infected with this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, but we continue to work closely with healthcare providers and the CDC to protect the health of our communities,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist.
Rapid identification and testing of individuals are critical steps to prevent the spread of the virus, he said.
“We are pleased the patients are doing well,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “It is important to note that the state of New Hampshire followed all CDC guidelines in assessing these potential cases and had a plan in place to stop the potential spread of this virus."
One of the patients was a 19-year-old who was admitted to Littleton Regional Healthcare on Jan. 23, the hospital has said. The patient had mild respiratory symptoms and was immediately placed into a negative pressure isolation room, the hospital has said.