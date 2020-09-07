With 11 COVID-19 cases confirmed as a result of a recent University of New Hampshire fraternity party attended by more than 100 unmasked people in Durham, a state investigation is underway.
Late Sunday night, a UNH spokesman condemned the behavior at Theta Chi fraternity on Aug. 29, saying it will not be tolerated.
"Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode," Erika Mantz said in a statement.
The party was attended by UNH students as well as members of the community, she said. All members of the fraternity are under a 14-day quarantine as the state Department of Health and Human Services and UNH conduct an investigation.
State health officials asked that anyone who has visited the fraternity at 5 Strafford Ave. since the end of August to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and seek testing.
Mantz said Theta Chi is under interim suspension immediately, and "there is a moratorium on any in-person gatherings of any size within these groups."