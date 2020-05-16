Twelve more families in New Hampshire have been left to grieve loved ones as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic here rose to 171 on Saturday.
The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 98 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases that have been identified here to 3,556.
DHHS said 1,258 individuals have recovered from the illness to date, and 457 have been hospitalized.
The 12 deaths announced on Saturday included 11 individuals 60 or older; 10 were residents of Hillsborough County (four women, six men) and one woman lived in Rockingham County.
One male resident of Strafford County who was younger than 60 also died.
There are 3,575 individuals being monitored for illness by the state health department.
Testing continues to ramp up in the state. DHHS announced Saturday that 11,532 tests for COVID-19 were done at public and private laboratories during the previous seven days. And 3,234 laboratory tests to detect antibodies to the virus were conducted during the same period.
About three-quarters of all deaths from COVID-19 in New Hampshire have occurred in long-term care settings.
On Friday, DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced a new outbreak at Villa Crest Nursing Home in Manchester, where 10 residents and one staff member tested positive.
Shibinette also said she expects in the coming week to remove from her watch list “six or seven” nursing homes that had outbreaks because they have reached a required number of days without more positive cases.