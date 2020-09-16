A teacher and 12 students who participated in a freshman orientation at Exeter High School have been told to quarantine and undergo testing after someone in the group tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent David Ryan notified the community Wednesday that the district was contacted by the state Department of Health and Human Services and told that a person at the school tested positive.
A statement issued by the school did not say whether the infected person was a student or staff member.
State public health officials reached out to those involved in the orientation event and instructed them to quarantine and be tested.
Those who participated in orientation wore face coverings and followed social distance protocols, the statement said.
The classroom has already been sanitized by the school district facilities staff.
“While we do not have any details on this individual, we hope that this person, if symptomatic, recovers quickly. We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to maintain sanitized and safe facilities across the whole SAU,” Ryan said.
According to school policy, all students and staff who enter schools in School Administrative Unit 16 for any reason must complete a health screening that includes temperature checks and the screening questionnaire.