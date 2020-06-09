CONCORD — The overwhelming majority of firms seeking money from the $400 million Main Street Relief Fund are very small businesses, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday.
The owners of all 13,000 companies that were deemed eligible have been sent an email instructing them to fill out a final application by this Friday at midnight.
“For once, government got it right with a super-fast, streamlined process,” Sununu said. “It will only take five to 10 minutes to complete this application and we’re going to have a quick turnaround.”
The fund is meant to help company executives cover losses caused by COVID-19 and pay bills such as mortgage or rent payments, property taxes or insurance costs.
Analysts with the state Department of Revenue will judge all the final applicants and make awards next week, the governor said.
Largest COVID-19 grant thus far
Sununu proposed this fund as the largest source of support from the $1.25 billion New Hampshire gets under the federal CARES Act.
The grants are limited to companies with no more than $20 million in revenue during 2019.
The governor said he set this criteria because larger companies got the lion’s share of loans from the federal Payroll Protection Program.
Democratic primary opponents for governor Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, both of Concord, criticized Sununu and maintained that many of these firms did not meet their definition of small businesses.
The governor said earlier this week he reviewed an analysis of those executives who have applied for these grants.
“We did a preliminary look at the distribution and what came from the smaller amounts versus the larger ones,” Sununu said. “The vast majority of those who had applied were on the lower end, which gave us confidence that this has worked the way we had intended.”
Sununu said there will be a cap of $350,000 on the grant given to any business.
“This is so the money is fairly given out to everyone and a larger business isn’t getting a bigger piece of the pie,” Sununu said.
All eligible firms will get something
The owners of companies that have closed operations or gone bankrupt are not eligible.
Other ineligible institutions are those from economic sectors that have already gotten financial help through other grant programs such as nonprofit groups, child-care and health-care providers, farms and public colleges.
Officials with the Business & Industry Association and the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce said they did not know the identity of any members who have applied for these grants.
“We have not asked members specifically if they are applying, though we’ve been communicating regularly with them and sharing updates from the state and the Governor’s Office for Emergency Recovery and Relief,” said Michael Skelton, the chamber’s president and chief executive officer.
Sununu said he designed the program to ensure that all firms would receive help and it would not be “first-come, first serve” as PPP loans were.
Companies calculate their gross income this year compared with 2019 and then must subtract from that 50 percent of what they have already gotten under the PPP loans and 100 percent of any other federal grant.
The company’s net loss is then divided by $400 million and that’s what the firm can receive as long as it’s no more than $350,000, Sununu said.