The state today announced another 13 deaths and 417 cases of COVID-19 from the past five days and said that total likely would rise as more data become available.
The additional deaths included seven female residents and two male residents of Hillsborough County, all 60 or older, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported.
Of those tested for COVID-19, 5.8% were positive.
The state currently has 5,888 cases, with 298 people hospitalized.
To date, the state has had 38,902 cases, 894 hospitalizations (2%) and 690 deaths (2%).