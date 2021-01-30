An antibody treatment used to combat COVID-19 in its early stages is now available in 14 locations throughout the state, except for western New Hampshire, according to state officials.
Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment can be had from Colebrook to Nashua, according to a map from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
But while more than 350 treatments had been administered in New Hampshire as of mid-January, the hospital connected to the state’s only medical school remains reluctant to use the medication and treatment.
“While there was a statistical reduction in the need for hospitalization, the actual numbers were quite low in both the group that received monoclonal antibody and the group that received placebo,” said Jonathan T. Huntington, the acting chief medical officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
No treatment centers have been established in the Keene and Lebanon areas, where DHMC dominates medical care.
The organization has routed its allocation of the drugs to other parts of the state that are using it more consistently, Huntington said.
The treatment involves using laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight antibodies, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Monoclonal antibodies developed by Eli Lilly and Company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are designed to block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells, the CDC said.
In early November, the CDC issued an emergency authorization for the treatments while cautioning that further research was necessary. It also stressed that the treatment is only beneficial in the early stages of COVID-19, before hospitalization and oxygen treatment.
Former president Donald Trump used the treatment when he contracted COVID-19.
While promising, its use has been plagued by a slow rollout and challenges with delivery of the drug, which requires infusion technology, according to previous reports.
In New Hampshire, the drug is distributed through the state Department of Health and Human Services. As of Jan. 19, the state had received 1,020 allotments of the medicine and distributed them to the 14 treatment centers, according to DHHS spokesman Jake Leon.
He said pharmacies that serve long-term care facilities also have received the treatments and can administer them to a resident when referred by the facility’s medical staff.
As of mid-January, 360 treatments had been administered in New Hampshire.
Not a ‘wonder drug’ ...
St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua was one of the first to offer treatments. Dr. Alison Madden, vice president for medical affairs at the hospital, said demand for the treatment lessened once the centers opened up across the state.
“It was very, very tight for a long time,” she said.
The process, which includes check-in, the treatment and on-site monitoring afterward, takes about four hours.
Most infusion treatment equipment is found in cancer centers, but St. Joseph is not using its cancer ward for the treatment because it does not want to expose those patients to patients with COVID-19, Madden said.
Using its emergency room, the hospital has treated 65 patients to date.
She said all treatments appear to have been successful, and no one has experienced an adverse reaction.
Still, “It’s not a wonder drug,” she cautioned. She also said some physicians may not be aware that the treatment is available.
“There’s so much data with COVID coming at us and changing rapidly,” Madden said.
ConvenientMD operates two of the treatment centers, in offices in Exeter and Bedford.
Leon said a person can obtain the treatment through ConvenientMD after a telehealth consultation.
At the only Manchester location, Catholic Medical Center provides the treatment only to patients of CMC primary care physicians.
“It is important that we have access to the patient’s medical history and record for the infusion,” said hospital spokeswoman Lauren Collins-Cline in an email.
The hospital, which uses the Eli Lilly product, opened its clinic on Jan. 22, Collins-Cline said. The hospital can accommodate up to three appointments a day three days a week.
... Or a routine treatment
The drug currently is available only to people at high risk of COVID-19 complications.
St. Joseph Hospital’s Madden said she believes that the CDC is considering relaxing those restrictions. She said there also are discussions of giving it to patients as a prophylactic, which would mean administering it immediately upon a positive test result.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Huntington is cautious. He said the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the National Institutes of Health have raised concerns about uncertain benefits and a potential for harm. Neither recommend routine use of the therapy.
Studies have shown mixed results in improving the speed at which the virus clears, Huntington said. Studies have not show it significantly helps patients avoid the intensive care unit, mechanical ventilation or death.
“We continue to follow the data closely, and we may adopt new policies as new studies are released,” he said.
In late December, the family of Korean War veteran Jack Meisel complained about their inability to obtain the treatment for him. Hospitals seemed unprepared, and though Tufts University Medical Center offered to provide the treatment, the family could not find a way to transport him to Boston.
Meisel, who is 90, later was admitted to the hospital but eventually recovered from COVID-19 without the treatment.