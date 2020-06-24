There will be no fairs in New Hampshire this year.
The membership of the Deerfield Fair has voted overwhelmingly to cancel this year’s 144th annual fair scheduled for early October.
The decision was made Tuesday after the largest turnout of members for a summer meeting in recent memory.
The Deerfield Fair was the last to cancel due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision to cancel was not made lightly as the fair will now have to use its rainy day fund to cover the more than $500,000 in annual costs for maintenance and workers, said Richard Pitman, vice president of the Deerfield Fair Association.
“We have over 125,000 people a year plus vendors and workers. That’s a lot of people that would have to be separated. All we care about is people’s health,” Pitman said.
Many of the fair’s superintendents and workers are also senior citizens, which added to the concerns, Pitman said.
Even if the fair were held, Pitman said there wouldn’t be much for people to see. The company that provides the amusement rides warned that it wouldn’t come since all the other fairs were also canceled and it didn’t want to take its equipment out of storage for one fair, according to Pitman.
Many vendors had also pulled out along with the Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs, he said.
“We could open the gates, but there wouldn’t be anything there for them to see. We’re an agricultural fair, and if there are no animals it wouldn’t be much fun,” Pitman said. “Our thoughts were that if we can’t give it our all and a Deerfield Fair the way it’s supposed to be, we didn’t want to do it.”
The fair association will allow pumpkin growers to use the fairgrounds for their annual weigh in, but it won’t be an event sponsored by the fair, Pitman said.