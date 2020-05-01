People will be able to get free masks for themselves and their family members at the UNH & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center in Durham on Sunday starting at noon.
Rabbi Berel Slavaticki said on Friday that they have 15,000 masks to distribute, thanks to some generous donations. People will be asked to line up in their vehicles and volunteers will distribute the masks.
Slavaticki said members of the community started reaching out to them when officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people wear face masks in public when social distancing is not possible.
“This virus doesn’t discriminate. It hits everybody the same. So, we all have to do something to stay safe together and if everyone does a little bit, this is the way we’re going to be able to overcome this challenging virus,” Slavaticki said.
Slavaticki said in addition to distributing the 15,000 masks this weekend, they have collected 70 tablets and are donating them to seniors and people in need so they can stay connected with family and friends.
“It’s beautiful to see the outpouring of love of this amazing community. The people come together for such an amazing and important cause to try and stop the spread,” Slavaticki said.
The UNH & Seacoast Chabad Jewish Center is located at 72-1 Main Street in Durham.