TILTON — The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to hit the New Hampshire Veterans Home hard, with 15 residents dying as of Monday and 46 others, as well as 40 staff members, testing positive.
Commandant Margaret LaBrecque said Tuesday the numbers came in late Monday after testing of residents and staff on Nov. 27.
She said seven residents have recovered as have 24 staffers.
“We’re very fortunate that the Veterans Administration, as well as the Manchester VA, has been providing us with additional staff,” she said, which has included five personnel on Nov. 22 and five more on Nov. 29, who will each serve 14-day tours of duty.
“We‘re very appreciative and we know that ongoing assistance from the VA can be relied on,” said LaBrecque, adding that the state has been “great in providing PPE (personal protection equipment)” and even delivering it to the home.
The current outbreak began Nov. 10 with the home’s first positive case.
“We are taking every step we can to minimize it via PPE,” LaBrecque said. “We’re educating our staff on how to don and doff the PPE and how to correctly take it off so those germs, if they’re on your gown or gloves, are being thrown into the trash.”
Regardless, there is community spread of COVID-19, she said, meaning that staff “could be in contact anywhere” with the virus.
Everyone, including the Veterans Home, “should be practicing infection control,” said LaBrecque, “whether it’s cleaning the telephone you picked up or any equipment that is used.”
At the Veterans Home, “We’re trying to think of everything and anything that we’re missing to make things as safe as possible,” she said.
LaBrecque said the staff is doing the above while dealing with the emotional impact of the pandemic.
“It breaks our hearts,” said LaBrecque, when a resident dies or contracts COVID-19 because “we take great pride in caring for our veterans and the fact that we lost 15 is devastating.”
On the positive side, “I am proud that the staff members get up every day and they’re coming in here to battle here every day.”