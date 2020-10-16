A total of 160 Massachusetts staff and students have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, down slightly from 163 cases during the second week of school, according to data from the Department of Education.
The weekly report posted on Thursdays shows 92 students and 68 staff tested positive for coronavirus from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14.
Since the beginning of the school year which kicked off three weeks ago, a total of 420 cases have been reported in Massachusetts schools.
The report includes the number of positive COVID-19 cases as reported by school districts including charter schools and collaboratives.
The number of positive cases for students includes those engaged in hybrid or in-person learning models, not remote.
Reported positive staff cases include those who have been in a district building within the seven days prior to the report of the positive case.
At least 70 districts have reported cases, up from 50 last week with the most coming from Lawrence, which reported 14 cases in staff members.
Boston-area cities and towns such as Braintree, Chelsea, Lynn and Newton all reported cases and impacted districts spanned the entire state.
The report comes as 63 Bay State towns and cities have fallen into the red zone, meaning they are at high risk for coronavirus.