Just over a week after the academic year began for elementary school students in Barrington, two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have forced kids out of the classroom and back to remote learning.
Superintendent Daniel Moulis said he received notification about the positive cases on Monday morning. He sent out a prerecorded phone call to parents and an email saying that students could be picked up starting at 11:30 a.m., and that the district would not be using school buses to take the children home.
“Out of an abundance of caution, BES will transition to remote learning starting tomorrow,” the email said.
There has been no known direct contact with a person with COVID-19 since Sept. 3, the day that second- and fourth-graders began classes, Moulis said. First- and third-graders began classes on Sept. 4.
“Although not required, we will be notifying families of the classrooms involved to inform them that they (should) complete the 14-day quarantine process as outlined by the CDC,” Moulis said in a second email to parents on Monday afternoon.
A deep cleaning of Barrington Elementary School will be performed. Students will be allowed back into the building for in-person learning on Sept. 21.
Parents Daylynne Eddington and Tiffani Berry said they are trying to figure out how they will juggle their jobs and remote learning.
Eddington’s son, Oscar, is 6, and Berry’s son, Trace, is 9. They are concerned that the elementary school will be shut down multiple times this year because of COVID-19.
“At this point, I would almost rather them not go back to school and just have my kid stay at home the whole entire time because I just don’t feel like going back and forth with the school,” Eddington said.
Jake Leon, a spokesperson for DHHS, said Monday afternoon that health officials are aware of the two cases of COVID-19 at the Barrington school, which has about 400 students. They are conducting contact investigations to identify whether other students or staff have the virus or may have been in close contact with an individual who tested positive.
The school board decided last month to allow in-person learning. Parents had the option of keeping their students home for remote learning, Moulis said.
Parents picking up their children from school on Monday said they are scrambling to adjust.
Jim Garlough’s son, Mason, is in first grade. He said the 6-year-old will be disappointed.
“He loves going to school,” Garlough said.
Garlough and his wife, Christine, both work and he said they were busy rearranging their schedules to accommodate for a week of remote learning.
Berry, who has a freshman at Dover High School, said she has to work in order to pay her bills, and now her older son will be in charge of his own remote classes and monitoring his younger brother’s remote learning unless she can make other arrangements with her employer.
Berry and Eddington said with all of the precautions in place for this academic year, students are probably safer in school than in other places.
“The teachers are taking them outside for learning. My teacher emailed me this morning telling me how everything was, how far apart they are,” Berry said. “They’re probably less at risk at school than they are going to the grocery store with their parents.”