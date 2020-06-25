A recent outbreak at a Nashua nursing home has resulted in 20 deaths and more than 150 positive cases of COVID-19.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic and our experience here in Nashua, we have had two of our long-term care facilities affected,” said Bobbie Bagley, public health director for the city.
One of those facilities includes Greenbriar Healthcare, a 290-bed nursing home at 55 Harris Road.
“At the current time for Greenbriar, things have stabilized. The total number of cases at that facility ended up being 151,” said Bagley. “There were 117 residents that were affected and there were 34 staff that were affected. There were a total of 20 residents that passed away due to COVID-19.”
The first positive case was reported on May 8, and the most recent positive case was reported on June 18, according to Bagley.
“We continue to have updates with Greenbriar to learn about how they continue to do well with this particular outbreak. Things are under control,” she said.
Greenbriar Healthcare is part of the Next Step Healthcare family.
Nashua had one other long-term care facility that had an outbreak, The Huntington at Nashua. The Huntington, operated by Silverstone Living, was one of the first three senior facilities in the state where residents died from COVID-19.
A total of 19 residents there tested positive for the virus prior to April 1. An additional 11 staff members had also been diagnosed. Five residents died.
“We know those long-term care facilities were greatly affected, and that our highest number of deaths have been recorded in those long-term care facilities,” she said, urging the public to follow guidelines since visitors will once again be permitted at these types of facilities.
Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, referred to long-term care facilities as the pandemic’s battleground.
“Despite strict infection control, a federal ban on communal activities and dining, and required mask-wearing for nursing home staff, the virus still enters facilities through asymptomatic staff,” Williams said in a recent statement. “The new state program of testing every 10 days is great, and a national model, but leaves the other nine days where someone might be infected and transmit the virus.”
He stressed that nursing home residents will be at risk until a vaccine is available.
Despite the recent outbreak at Greenbriar, the city is beginning to see a decrease in the number of positive cases, Bagley said.
To date, Nashua has had 605 positive cases of COVID-19, which include 32 deaths, according to Mayor Jim Donchess; 20 of those 32 deaths occurred at Greenbriar, and five of them at The Huntington.
There are still 44 active cases of the disease in the Gate City, said Donchess.
“We want to protect as many people as we can from this dangerous virus,” said the mayor, urging residents to continue wearing face masks, washing their hands and maintaining social distancing.
Greenbriar did not immediately return a request for comment.