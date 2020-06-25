The final tally from a recent coronavirus outbreak at a Nashua nursing home appears to have settled at 20 deaths and more than 150 positive cases of COVID-19.
Bobbie Bagley, Nashua’s public health director, said two of the city’s long-term care facilities were affected by the pandemic.
One of those facilities was Greenbriar Healthcare, a 290-bed nursing home at 55 Harris Road.
“At the current time for Greenbriar, things have stabilized,” Bagley said.
The facility wound up with 151 cases of COVID-19, including 117 among residents and 34 among staff. Twenty residents died from the disease, Bagley said.
The first positive case was reported on May 8 and the most recent one was June 18, Bagley said.
“We continue to have updates with Greenbriar to learn about how they continue to do well with this particular outbreak. Things are under control,” she said.
Greenbriar Healthcare is part of the Next Step Healthcare family.
Greenbriar did not return a request for comment.
One other long-term care facility in Nashua had an outbreak, The Huntington at Nashua. The Huntington, operated by Silverstone Living, was one of the first three senior facilities in the state where residents died from COVID-19.
A total of 19 residents there tested positive for the virus before April 1. Another 11 staff members had been diagnosed. Five residents died.
“We know those long-term care facilities were greatly affected, and that our highest number of deaths have been recorded in those long-term care facilities,” Bagley said, urging the public to follow guidelines when visitors are permitted to return to these facilities.
Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, referred to long-term care facilities as the pandemic’s battleground.
“Despite strict infection control, a federal ban on communal activities and dining, and required mask-wearing for nursing home staff, the virus still enters facilities through asymptomatic staff,” Williams said in a recent statement. “The new state program of testing every 10 days is great, and a national model, but leaves the other nine days where someone might be infected and transmit the virus.”
He stressed that nursing home residents will be at risk until a vaccine is available.
Despite the recent outbreak at Greenbriar, the city is beginning to see a decrease in the number of positive cases, Bagley said.
To date, Nashua has had 605 positive cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths, according to Mayor Jim Donchess. The other seven deaths occurred outside group facilities.
Nashua still has 44 active COVID-19 cases, Donchess said.
“We want to protect as many people as we can from this dangerous virus,” said the mayor, urging residents to continue wearing face masks, washing their hands and maintaining social distancing.