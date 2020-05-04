The Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic is being rescheduled until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer Greg Grady says he is now on “Plan B” of multiple different versions of how the 20th anniversary competition may happen.
Grady said on Monday that it is still unknown if international artists will participate. Many contestants also come from other states, so that is up in the air as well, Grady said.
“All the sculptors that were invited are, of course, going to get reinvited to September. Most of them that can’t make it will open up doors for those who can and quite honestly, there’s so many different events that have been canceled this year that the number of sculptors out have a yearning to get to a competition,” Grady said.
A total of $15,000 in prize money is available for contestants at the Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic. First place is $3,000.
Grady said he is not disappointed, adding organizers have been working with Hampton Beach Village District officials since the very beginning of COVID-19 concerns because the annual event draws thousands of people to the beach as a kick-off to summer.
The solo competition, which was originally scheduled for the weekend of June 18 to 20 is now scheduled for Sept. 3 to 5.