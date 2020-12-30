Twenty-two staff at the Valley Street jail currently have COVID-19, Jail Superintendent Willie Scurry said on Wednesday, the same day that the jail began testing inmates after reports of a high number of possible cases.
Appearing defensive, Scurry took part in two public forums at which he addressed issues of COVID-19 and testing at the jail, which until this week had tested only 11 inmates.
Scurry told Hillsborough County commissioners that testing in Unit 2D would take place on Wednesday, though he said it was unrelated to a Union Leader report about sick inmates in the jail.
Fourteen or 15 inmates are in quarantine in Unit 2D with COVID-19 symptoms but had not been tested, the jail’s head nurse testified.
In a court hearing a few hours later, a defense lawyer grilled Scurry, who repeatedly said he was not familiar with or could not recall guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for correctional facilities.
Commission Chairman Toni Pappas, the county's top elected official, said this week she wants the jail to follow the CDC's guidelines.
“I didn’t read that, I didn’t read where it was mandatory,” Scurry said about CDC guidelines calling for masks to be worn whenever possible in jails.
Also in the hearing, Scurry said 37 of 99 staff who were tested were infected with COVID-19. Fifteen have recovered.
Head nurse Denise Hartley said staff are not screened when they report to work, which is another departure from CDC guidelines.
The jail did not provide masks to inmates until Nov. 2 and did not mandate inmate use until Dec. 23. In June, it declined an offer of free masks from the New Hampshire Public Defender office.
Other revelations from Wednesday included:
- Incoming inmates are quarantined in Unit 2A, the same unit to which the jail sends inmates who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Defense lawyers say that exposes their clients to COVID-19.
- The ACLU-New Hampshire issued six demands to the jail last week, including robust testing and production of weekly public reports. The ACLU and lawyer Larry Vogelman threatened a lawsuit if the demands are not met.
- Until Wednesday, the jail had tested only 11 inmates since the pandemic began and only when they were being transferred to facilities that required a test, Hartley testified. State officials placed the number of positive tests at the jail at three. As of Wednesday, the jail housed 202 inmates.
- County Commissioner Robert Rowe said he wants officials to discuss the jail's operations at their next meeting on Jan. 6 and urged anyone interested to email input to County Administrator Chad Monier.
Over the past two weeks, the jail’s COVID-19 testing and quarantine procedures have come under scrutiny as lawyers and civil libertarians have complained that the state’s largest jail is not following CDC guidelines. Other jails in the state are quick to perform tests when needed, the lawyers have said.
This week, both city and state health officials said they have started working with the jail. Jake Leon, a spokesman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday's testing focused on the unit where transmission occurred.
Those results will determine what additional testing will follow, he said.
In an email, he said Valley Street jail is responding to COVID-19 risks “in a manner consistent with other facilities."
“I will let you know if that changes,” he wrote.
Much of the information about the jail's operations during the pandemic came from an hours-long bail hearing for William James, a suspect in a Hudson stalking-related case who has been in the jail since March. He tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Hartley said the jail does not automatically test anyone exhibiting symptoms. A nurse will monitor someone who is symptomatic, and Hartley will contact the physician consultants, who decide whether to test.
The consultant has recommended against facility-wide testing, she said, and inmates often recant their symptoms. She said Unit 2D has 14 or 15 people with symptoms, Unit 2B has two and Unit 1B has six.
Lawyers have said inmates often downplay or deny symptoms for fear of restrictions if they are placed in quarantine. CDC guidelines call for efforts to allay concerns that quarantines are punitive, and defense attorney Elliot Friedman quizzed Scurry about additional phone calls and books for people in quarantine.
Assistant County Attorney Kent Smith dismissed such an idea. “This is a jail,” he told a judge.
Friedman wants James released to home confinement.
He said James has yet to see a doctor and the jail has an attitude of reckless indifference toward COVID-19.
“(Inmates) are suffering silently with COVID, but even worse they’re silently spreading COVID to everyone else,” Friedman said.
But Smith, the assistant county attorney, said the jail has a consistent and effective COVID policy.
“The arguments they’re making,” Smith said, “are almost hysterical.”
Judge Charles Temple did not make a ruling on Wednesday. He said he will have to review the couple hundred pages of exhibits introduced in the case.