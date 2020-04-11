Gene Randlett loved his family, fishing, gardening, and his little black dog, Lil Bear.
He and his wife of 57 years, Betty, raised six children, then helped out as those children raised youngsters of their own. Early on, they ran Gene and Betty’s Variety in Manchester, before Gene moved on to a 30-year career at Sundeen Lumber and Building Center.
Randlett died last Saturday, April 4, at Elliot Hospital in Manchester from the coronavirus. He was 88.
In the past three weeks, 23 Granite Staters have died from COVID-19. Ten were residents of nursing homes. Fifteen were men; eight were women. Most of them, 15, lived in Hillsborough County. All but one were over 60.
Each death represents a family tragedy.
Because of the threat of contagion, people are dying alone, with no loved ones to hold their hands or murmur final farewells. Instead, compassionate strangers fill that void. Left behind are grieving spouses, children, grandchildren and friends.
Losing his dad this way has been incredibly painful, said Mark Randlett of Laconia, one of Gene’s three sons. “My dad was an amazing guy,” he said. “He made us the people we are today.”
Mark’s sister, Christina Carmilia, posted her dad’s obituary on social media. She wrote: “There is nothing worse than ... knowing you could not be there with your loved one and they had to die alone. I will miss you dad every day for the rest of my life.”
About three weeks ago, Mark got a phone call from his father, who said he was having terrible gas pain. “Mark, I feel like I’m dying,” his dad told him.
An ambulance rushed Randlett to Elliot Hospital, where doctors first thought he was having a heart attack. Tests showed his heart was strong so he was sent home. A few days later, he had another attack and went back to the hospital.
A week later, he was gone.
“The day before he passed, they finally did a COVID-19 test on him,” Mark Randlett said.
By that time, his father was in ICU and showing symptoms of the illness. He had a do-not-resuscitate order, so he wasn’t put on a ventilator, Randlett said.
Randlett believes his father likely got the virus in the hospital. He is sure his father would have chosen to battle the disease if he could have talked with him, but no one could visit because of the pandemic. The DNR order stood.
“I really strongly feel my dad could have been saved,” Randlett said. “Maybe I’m just saying that because I love and miss him.”
Gene Randlett used a wheelchair to get around because of a bum leg, the result of a childhood bout with polio, but he was strong and active, his son said. “This year he planted the most beautiful flower garden. He was so proud of it, and he didn’t get to finish it.”
Here’s how he wants his dad to be remembered: “As a hard-working father that was very strict but was always there for everybody … and loved us all unconditionally.”
Lonesome goodbyes
Marc Guillemette, director of the Office of Catholic Identity at Catholic Medical Center, said chaplains and medical staff are having to serve as surrogates for family members during this crisis.
Last week, on Holy Thursday, Guillemette prayed at the bedside of two patients who were dying of suspected COVID-19. “No family was with them,” he said. “It’s tragic.”
But it’s also a profound experience, he said. “In faith, we believe they’re preparing their journey to God,” he said. “And so you’re on this holy ground with this person and you know that God is there waiting for them.”
When he knew that his father was dying, Mark Randlett arranged a family video call, getting everyone to join by phone or laptop. He asked a nurse to prop a phone by his father’s bedside so everyone could see him. “I kept putting my dad in the camera as much as I could so the people on my PC could say they loved him,” he said.
His father knew they were all there, he said. “He was moving his lips; he was moving and raising his hand.”
One by one, they said goodbye. His mom and sister stayed on the line until his father passed.
This is what families need to do in these desperate times, Randlett said. “If anyone else has to deal with this, at least you have something,” he said. “Bring a phone and do a video, whatever it takes. Just put everyone on a different electronic device and get it done.”
Together in spirit
No funeral service was held for Gene Randlett. Some day, when this is all over, the family will hold a celebration of his life. But, his son said, “The relief is not going to be the same a month from now or two months from now when we get to finally grieve.”
Buddy Phaneuf, president of Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, said his facilities have handled eight deaths involving COVID-19 patients, six of them in New Hampshire, one in Vermont and one a New Hampshire resident who died in Connecticut.
The most difficult thing for his staff is having to tell families they can’t fulfill their loved ones’ final wishes and have the kind of funerals they wanted, he said. “Once this is behind us, we can still do a really nice tribute,” he said. “But it’s not the same. It’s really not the same.”
Phaneuf is planning to host a family workshop on delayed grief with a professional therapist “down the road, when it’s safe to gather again.”
Mark Randlett said now his family is worried about his mother in Allenstown, hoping she wasn’t infected. “We can’t even go near my mom, and that’s just as hard,” he said. “I can’t even give her a hug and a kiss and tell her I’m sorry.”
His sister, Debbie Digloria, lives nearby and is keeping an eye on their mom from a safe distance. “Everybody’s been bringing my mom food,” he said. “We drop it off on the steps.”
As “mean” as this virus is, it is bringing families closer, Randlett said. “People are staying home and learning more about each other and being there for each other, and watching out for each other, and making sure we talk to each other every day.”
Even in the depths of their grief, the Randlett family is reminding others to stay home and be safe. “Don’t think you’re not going to get it,” Mark Randlett said. “Everybody’s got to be careful.”
“The worst part is not the virus,” he said. “The worst part is not being able to be with your loved one to say goodbye to them.
“It’s not only a killer, it’s a heartbreaker.”