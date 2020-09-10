After the first two weeks of the fall semester, 66 University of New Hampshire students are in isolation and another 257 students are being quarantined at the school's three campuses, officials reported.
Between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9, 25 students, staff and faculty members at the Durham campus tested positive for COVID-19. UNH Manchester had two positive test results, and no positive cases were reported at the law school in Concord.
Students who are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19 are in isolation, away from other students, said UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz.
Students who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with the disease are quarantined to see whether they develop symptoms or test positive for the disease, Mantz said.
Although the majority of students in isolation and quarantine are presumably at the Durham campus, university officials were unable to give a precise count Thursday.
Last week, 169 students were in quarantine in Durham alone.
Officials at the State Department of Health and Human Services are tracking 41 active cases in Durham, including a cluster of 11 cases related to an Aug. 29 party at the Theta Chi fraternity on Strafford Avenue attended by more than 100 unmasked people.
Those who attended the party remain in 14-day quarantine. Fraternity and sorority members currently are prohibited from gathering in person.
The state reports that 28 people at the Durham campus have recovered after testing positive.
Durham students who have been asked to quarantine can stay in Adams Tower West and Babcock Hall residence halls.
However, in a Sept. 1 letter to the campus community, UNH Health & Wellness Medical Director Peter Degnan and UNH Chief of Police Paul Dean said, “Self-quarantine is recommended to be completed at your permanent home.”
Last week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s Today show that sending students back to their permanent homes is “the worst thing you could do.”
“When you send them home, particularly when you’re dealing with a university where people come from multiple different locations, you could be seeding the different places with infection,” Fauci said.
It was unknown as of Thursday afternoon if UNH had revised its advice to students.
Lori Shibinette, Department of Health and Human Services commissioner, said Thursday that numbers of active Durham cases reported by the state (nh.gov/covid19) and by UNH (unh.edu/coronavirus) differ slightly because the state separates out commuters, for contact-tracing purposes.
Tests for students attending the Durham campus are processed at UNH Health & Wellness.
Students perform their own tests every four days using a nose swab. They put their sample into a test tube with a specially created barcoded label and drop it off at a designated site on the day they are due for testing.
The college pays for the tests performed on campus, according to Robbin Ray, in the school's media relations department.
If a test comes back positive, the student is contacted by UNH Health & Wellness and DHHS and asked to asked to have a second test done by a health care provider.
If the second test is positive, the student must quarantine, and contact tracing begins.
UNH in Durham plans to return to remote learning after Thanksgiving break, but officials say they will continue to evaluate data to determine whether that needs to happen sooner.
At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu said state officials are constantly talking with the presidents of the colleges and universities in New Hampshire to see how things are going on campuses.
“I don’t think we’re near a place to say, well, if we hit a certain number of cases, or a certain this, or a certain that, at that metric you shut everything down,” Sununu said. “We’re a smaller state and we have great relationships with both the public and private university presidents and managers, so we have the ability to take those on a one-by-one basis to help them make the best decisions.”
UNH students in Durham who want to avoid the possibility of an early return to remote learning have until Friday to withdraw or drop courses and receive a 100% refund of tuition and fees.
The last day students can withdraw or drop courses and receive a 50% refund on tuition and fees is Oct. 2. After that, no tuition and fees will be reimbursed, according to the school's business services web page.
Union Leader statehouse reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.