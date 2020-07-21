BERLIN -- For the second time in two months, an employee of the Coos County Nursing Home has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, but so far no resident of the 100-bed facility has.
Administrator Lynn Beede on Tuesday said all of the nursing home’s 190-member staff, including contractual workers, were tested July 13 for the coronavirus, with results coming back on July 17 that an asymptomatic employee had tested positive.
The employee had contact with a resident on July 16, said Beede, and both the employee and resident, as well as a group of other residents with whom the resident had contact, are quarantining.
“I am viewing this as a community-transmission COVID case,” Beede said, explaining that since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nursing home has been extremely diligent in following federal safety guidelines, and was proactive early on by requiring everyone to wear a face mask or covering.
The second COVID-19 case has forced the nursing home to “push the pause button” on resuming outdoor visits for residents, said Beede. The visits are extremely labor-intensive at a time when staffing is at a low, she said.
“We had a nurse shortage before COVID-19,” Beede said, adding that, at present, the nursing home has the full-time equivalent of 14 RN/LPN and 28 LNA positions open.
Beede said weekly testing is also very important.
The New Hampshire National Guard was at the nursing home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct the latest round of testing, said Beede, with results expected in three to five days.
As of July 20, the NH Department of Health and Human Services reported there were 13 infections in Coos County, the lowest of the state’s 10 counties.
Last week, the city of Berlin and Androscoggin Valley Hospital confirmed each had an employee that had tested positive and was recovering in quarantine.
Beede said the nursing home and everyone who works there is doing everything they can to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and should be recognized and celebrated for it. She asked the community to also do its part.
“I would implore all community members to wear a mask” whenever outside home, said Beede, and to maintain six feet of social distancing.
It is also very important, she said, “to be kind and to be patient” to one another.