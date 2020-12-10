Nashua’s public health director says there are currently about 30 clusters of COVID-19 that are being actively monitored in the Gate City.
“The substantial spread has gotten to the point where our containment methods have pretty much gone out the window because the spread is rising so quickly,” said Bobbie Bagley, director of public health and community services.
Statewide, there are more than 419 potential clusters, which includes cases from daycares, businesses, nursing homes, hospitals and more.
“Right now, about 7% of that list is representative of Nashua. There are about 30 clusters that we are looking at,” said Bagley.
She said those clusters can quickly grow if quarantine measures are not followed.
Mayor Jim Donchess said the city has encountered a total of 2,550 cases of COVID-19, with about 593 active cases of the disease.
At the city’s two hospitals -- St. Joseph Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center -- there are currently a combined total of more than 40 COVID-19 patients, he said.
“The hospitals are not yet at capacity,” said the mayor, who did acknowledge that both of the facilities are being stretched to their limits.
Bagley said the hospitalization rate in Nashua is about 3.3% for those testing positive, and with about 42 deaths in Nashua, the fatality rate associated with the illness is about 2%.
"Hospitalizations are rising for COVID-19 in Nashua,” she said, adding although there is enough personal protective equipment, staff is more strained than before.
About 11% of the individuals being tested for COVID-19 in Nashua are testing positive, according to Bagley, who is encouraging more testing throughout the community.
“We are still hearing of an increased number of cases in our long-term care facilities, and in fact, one of our long-term care facilities in Nashua is currently impacted very greatly with a large number of cases with its staff and residents,” she said.
Katrina Greenhalgh at Greenbriar Health in Nashua said Thursday that none of the facility’s residents currently have the disease.
“We are doing surveillance testing and able to monitor and catch employees that are asymptomatic positive, but it is minimal -- two people,” said Greenhalgh. “We are not in an active outbreak.”
Ryan Courville, vice-president of The Courvilles, said in a statement on Wednesday that The Courville at Nashua has two staff members who have tested positive and that all residents and staff were set to be retested on Thursday; at The Courville at Nashua--Aynsley Place, one contracted vendor and one staff member tested positive with additional testing set for Thursday.