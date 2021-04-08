DURHAM -- Treat Hardy wasted no time getting over to the Whittemore Center Thursday morning to line up for the first dose of his COVID-19 vaccine.
The University of New Hampshire senior from Hebron is ready for life to return to normal -- whatever that looks like, post-pandemic.
“Junior and senior year with COVID has been a little bit of a loss,” Hardy said.
Hardy was among the 4,600 New Hampshire students, faculty members and staff from UNH who signed up to get jabbed during a two-day mass vaccination clinic that began Thursday and will continue Friday.
About 6,000 doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered during the clinic.
The majority of those who registered were students. Many faculty and staff already received their vaccinations before the state made those 16 and over eligible for the shot as of April 2.
“We’re very pleased with how the whole operation has come together and is moving forward. The waiting lines are minimal. We had to turn a few people away because they didn’t bring proper ID, but very few,” said Ron O’Keefe, UNH’s assistant director of emergency management.
"The entire UNH team, McGregor (Memorial EMS) and Durham Fire has come here together and is working seamlessly,” O’Keefe said.
The clinic is being run by about 150 workers, including many UNH nursing students who are administering vaccines under the supervision of nursing faculty. Another clinic will be held on May 6 and 7 for people to receive their second dose.
The clinic was open to New Hampshire residents only because of state rules that didn’t allow out-of-state students to receive the vaccine. However, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that beginning April 19, eligibility will be expanded to everyone 16 and up, regardless of residency.
The residency rule for this week’s vaccination clinic was a source of frustration for students who attend UNH but live in other states.
Ryan Bergman, a senior from Durham, said he understood their concern.
"If it’s a matter of public health in our community, then why shouldn’t people in our community have access to it?” he asked.
Sophomore Michelle Ramirez of Nashua said some of her roommates live out of state and weren’t able to get the vaccine yet, which makes it difficult since they’re living together.
Many students who showed up for their shot Thursday said they weren’t hesitant to get it and were thankful to have the opportunity, but Concord senior Kathleen Duhaime was glad that some time has passed since the vaccine first became available.
“I don’t think I wanted to be the first person in January,” she said.
Hardy said he thought the registration process for students to get the vaccine would be a hassle but was surprised that it was so easy. He said signing up for classes is “ten times more complicated than this.”
“I already told some of my friends who were holding off because they thought it would be complicated,” he said.
Several students said they felt it was important to get vaccinated to protect not only themselves but their family and others around them.
“I just feel like I’m doing my part for public health and saving people who may be immunocompromised or people who may need some kind of extra safety,” Bergman said.
Senior Zack Gilman of Manchester expressed relief after nursing student Brooke Foster gave him his first shot.
“It’s like a bright horizon is just around the corner. It definitely feels good to get it out of the way. I’m looking forward to my second shot,” he said.