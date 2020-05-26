CONCORD — With four new deaths and three additional outbreaks — all in long-term care settings – state officials said the devastating toll of COVID-19 on nursing home residents will remain the final barrier to fully reopening New Hampshire.
Until the crisis has passed in nursing homes, precautions will remain in place.
“We all know that COVID-19 has hit our nursing homes hard. As long as that’s the case when it comes to fully reopening, I am not ready to say any of that,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday.
“Our nursing home residents don’t have the liberty of socially distancing away from their caregivers," she said. "Those caregivers are part of our community.”
Since the pandemic began, 214 have died in New Hampshire, and roughly three-fourths of those who died lived in nursing homes or other long-term care residences.
The fatalities amount to 5 percent of all positive cases of COVID-19. Another 10 percent of those who got the disease were hospitalized, officials said.
This further tragic news comes as the percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus continues to slowly drop even as Gov. Chris Sununu announced another expansion of those who can get tested.
Starting immediately, any employees working for a business that is in “frequent close contact” with themselves and the general public can ask to be tested.
Shibinette urged executives with employers in this category to contact the state Division of Public Health Services to arrange testing for their workers.
The state already offers tests to anyone over 60, anyone with a chronic condition such as diabetes or heart disease, anyone with a single symptom, any child care worker, any first responder and anyone living in a household with any of the above.
Houses of worship, lodging rules coming
Meanwhile, Sununu said he hopes by the end of this week to approve rules that will allow services to return at houses of worship and for some additional lodging to take place.
Hotels are currently limited to essential workers or quarantined citizens who need temporary housing.
“There are going to be continued challenges along the way,” Sununu said.
Through Monday, the state reported a total of 4,231 positive cases of the virus among the 64,232 tested, which makes for a positive rate of just over 6.5 percent.
This positive percentage was as high as 20 percent in mid-April, Shibinette said. This rate has slowly but steadily fallen in recent weeks.
In neighboring Massachusetts, state officials reported over the holiday weekend that its positive test rate for the virus was about 9 percent.
New Hampshire had 34 new positive cases Monday and 1 new person hospitalized.
Shibinette said about 60 percent of those who tested positive have recovered, which leaves about 1,600 still with symptoms of the disease.
“Supply and demand is pretty equal right now. The people who want testing have been able to to get testing,” Shibinette said.
The three new outbreaks were at:
• All American Assisted Living at Londonderry, six residents and 11 staff testing positive;
• The Courville at Manchester, six residents and six staff and,
• Kimi Nichols of Plaistow that services adults with disabilities, three residents and two staff testing positive.