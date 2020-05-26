CONCORD — The devastating toll of COVID-19 on nursing home residents will remain the final barrier to fully reopening New Hampshire, state officials said Tuesday as they announced four new deaths and three additional outbreaks — all in long-term care settings.
“We all know that COVID-19 has hit our nursing homes hard,” Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Tuesday.
“Our nursing home residents don’t have the liberty of socially distancing away from their caregivers,” she said. “Those caregivers are part of our community.”
Since the pandemic began, about three-fourths of the 214 who have died in New Hampshire lived in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. The fatalities amount to 5% of all cases in the state.
This comes as the percentage of people testing positive for the novel coronavirus continues to slowly drop, even as Gov. Chris Sununu announced another expansion of testing.
Starting immediately, any employee working for a business in “frequent close contact” with the general public can ask to be tested.
Shibinette urged executives with employers in this category to contact the state Division of Public Health Services to arrange testing for their workers.
The state already offers tests to anyone over 60, anyone with a chronic condition such as diabetes or heart disease, anyone with a single symptom, any child care worker, any first responder and anyone living in a household with any of the above.
Houses of worship, lodging
Meanwhile, Sununu said he hopes by the end of this week to approve rules that will allow services to resume at houses of worship and for some expansion of access to lodging.
Hotels are currently open only to essential workers or people under quarantine who need temporary housing.
“There are going to be continued challenges along the way,” Sununu said.
Through Monday, the state reported a total of 4,231 positive cases of the virus among the 64,232 tested, which makes for a positive rate of just over 6.5%.
This positive percentage was as high as 20% in mid-April, Shibinette said. The rate has slowly but steadily fallen in recent weeks.
In neighboring Massachusetts, state officials reported over the holiday weekend that its positive test rate for the virus was about 9%.
New Hampshire had 34 new positive cases Monday and one new person hospitalized.
Shibinette said about 60% of those who tested positive have recovered, which leaves about 1,600 still with symptoms of the disease.
“Supply and demand is pretty equal right now. The people who want testing have been able to to get testing,” Shibinette said.
The three new outbreaks were at:
• All American Assisted Living at Londonderry, six residents and 11 staff testing positive;
• The Courville at Manchester, six residents and six staff;
• Kimi Nichols Center of Plaistow, which serves adults with disabilities, three residents and two staff testing positive.