Four more people have died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 13 in New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday the three men and one woman were all 60 or older. Two were residents of Hillsborough County, one lived in Cheshire County and the fourth in Rockingham County.
DHHS said as of Tuesday, 32 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, with a total of 747 cases diagnosed. The new cases are in Rockingham County (8); Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6); Merrimack (4); and Belknap (3). Seven of the new cases are in Manchester and three in Nashua. The county of residence is being determined for one of the latest cases, officials said.
Three new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported. So far, 14% of those diagnosed with the illness have been hospitalized, according to DHHS.