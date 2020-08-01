$500 fine on the line with proposed face covering requirement in Durham

People in Durham could be fined up to $500 for not wearing face coverings if the town council approves an emergency ordinance Monday night.
Town Administrator Todd Selig said on Friday that officials wanted the fines to be high enough that people comply and wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t possible.
“Our sincere hope is we don’t have to fine anyone,” Selig said. “The goal of this ordinance is compliance. We want people to take steps to protect the public.”
Durham is considering the emergency action because students at the University of New Hampshire will begin moving in on campus Aug. 10. Last fall, 14,895 undergraduate and graduate students were enrolled at UNH in Durham.
The university is requiring students to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before coming to campus, according to a letter to students from Vice Provost for Student Life Kenneth Holmes. The university’s student paper, The New Hampshire, posted the letter to Twitter Friday.
According to the letter, students from states outside of New England will have to attest in writing that they have quarantined for 14 days before coming to campus, though the letter says traveling on planes, trains and buses will not be considered breaking the quarantine.
Under the proposed Durham ordinance, anyone not wearing a face covering who refuses to comply when approached by police can be fined $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses. They can also be summoned to Dover Circuit Court.
The ordinance also requires employees of all businesses to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose when interacting with customers and coworkers within six feet.
People in lines to enter businesses, restaurants and bars must wear a face covering, as do those on downtown sidewalks.
The ordinance does not apply to children under age 10 and people who can prove a medical professional has advised that wearing a face covering may pose a risk to them.
Under the town charter, any emergency ordinance must be reviewed after 60 days, Selig said.
A two-thirds vote of the council is required to pass the ordinance.
City councilors in nearby Portsmouth also will consider a face covering requirement on Monday night with a first reading of an ordinance that would carry a first-offense penalty of $25 if passed.
Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine said in his correspondence to the council that the health of the city’s citizens and the recovery of its economy depends on keeping the community free of COVID-19.
“Face coverings, I believe, help fulfill that goal, especially as visitors come to our community from other parts of our nation and our world in coming months, and as students from area universities and colleges return to their housing on or near campus,” Splaine wrote.
Portsmouth’s face covering ordinance, if passed, would require people to wear masks in indoor places that are accessible to the public, as well as outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
Exceptions include children age 6 and younger and people who have a medical or other condition that poses a risk to them if they cover their mouth and nose.
Both meetings begin at 7 p.m. Monday night on Zoom. They also can be viewed locally on public access television channels.