New Hampshire health officials on Monday reported 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting the total number of cases in the Granite State at 1,447.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) also announced one additional death from COVID-19, a female resident of Rockingham County over the age of 60.
An additional 14 cases of the deadly disease have also been identified in Manchester, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Queen City to 272.
New Hampshire’s death toll rose to 42, representing about 3% of the 1,447 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information among the 56 new cases, all are adults -- 64% women and 36% men. The new cases live in Strafford County (17), Rockingham County (9) Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Cheshire and Merrimack counties (one new case in each), and 14 new cases in Manchester and five in Nashua.
The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 201 (14%) of the 1,447 cases in the Granite State. There have been 521 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 2.4 million people and killed at least 169,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 41,814 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 783,290 cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.