The number of COVID-19 cases is climbing at Epping Elementary School, where three students and three staff members have tested positive in recent days.
The cases have led to quarantining of several students and employees and prompted concerns among parents and staff, which Superintendent William Furbush acknowledged in a message to the school Tuesday when he announced the third staffer who had become infected.
“Looking at all the numbers creeping up as the quarantine period goes by, I understand how this can be alarming. I understand better than most how much time and energy is being devoted to keep our school community safe,” he said in the letter.
According to Furbush, the school learned of the third positive case involving a staffer on Tuesday afternoon.
He said the school was “very unfortunate” to have what he described as two “unrelated” cases of staff members who had tested positive around the same time.
“One case impacted a particular grade level and required quarantining of staff connected to this grade level. As you are well aware this case then impacted one classroom in particular, which resulted in three students testing positive for COVID-19 and no adults. At a glance it could appear that this case was widespread, when in fact it was contained and isolated to this one classroom. No other classroom or staff member tested positive from this particular case. It did, however, require several classrooms to move to remote instruction due to staffing issues,” Furbush said.
The case of the second infected staffer led to the third staffer testing positive, he said. Those two employees were in close proximity during the contagious period around Oct. 2 and shared an office.
“Like the other cases, this most recently identified case is a staff member who was already in quarantine. It is our hope that this quarantining has stopped the spread. That is the purpose of that practice,” Furbush said.
In a separate message issued Monday, Furbush reported that all of the students and staff who had tested positive were doing well and were expected to make a full recovery.
Amanda Perry, who has twin daughters in second grade, said she’s concerned about the rising numbers, but feels the school has done a good job taking precautions and communicating with parents.
Perry is aware of other parents who have expressed more serious concerns, but at this point she’s comfortable sending her girls to school and feels the “benefit outweighs the risk.”
“It’s kind of a judgment call every day. If there are more growing numbers I might think differently,” she said Wednesday as she picked her girls up after school.