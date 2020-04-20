Most residents waiting to receive their $600 a week in extra federal jobless benefits should see their payments hitting their bank accounts and mailboxes this week.
Meanwhile, there were fewer people filing new jobless claims last week compared to the nearly 24,000 who filed the prior week, a state official said Monday. The actual number will be released Thursday by the federal government.
“While it’s too early to call it a trend, it is certainly a positive sign that ... new claims continue to steadily decrease,” said Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers.
About 124,000 residents have filed for unemployment in a four-week period since mid-March when government restrictions to contain the health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many businesses and idled workers.
Employment Security planned to send out payments both Monday night and Tuesday night containing $600 federal payments. Some people might get payments on both days to catch up for any previous weeks owed. More checks will go out throughout the week. Up to 90% receive direct deposit payments with the rest getting paper checks, which will be sent the following morning.
The first batch of federal $600 payments was sent last Friday to 4,974 people.
Frustration is growing as some people are owed three weeks’ worth of $600 in enhanced benefits through April 18 — or $1,800.
“Where’s the extra $600 from N.H. unemployment?” one man said in an email to a Union Leader reporter. “Not one of my hundreds of friends and family have received any of the extra money…. There is no excuse for this. The money is just not being paid out.”
The forthcoming payments are good news for people such as Jarrod Brouillette, 31, of Londonderry, a father of three.
“Need them ASAP,” said Brouillette, who was furloughed March 20 from his job as a surgical coordinator at a Derry eye surgeon’s office. “It would definitely make me feel safe and secure and know I will be okay.”
The retroactive $600 federal jobless payments “will make up for some lost funds over the last 3-4 weeks and it will put some extra money in our pockets which will give us some confidence in getting through this ordeal,” Brouillette said by email.
His boss doesn’t expect him to return to work until May 7.
Brouillette thinks some long-term good will result from the COVID-19 crisis.
“This will change me for the better as it has taught me to save and prepare for anything and save more money and supplies. Even just a little more,” he said. “Hopefully, we all get through this and get through it for the better. Got to find the positive in everything that happens in life.”
Some people have criticized the $600 weekly federal supplemental payments because some idled workers will make more money staying home. During a Monday webinar organized by the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire, one person asked wouldn’t people just collect unemployment without obtaining other work.
“I think that there’s been concern expressed about that by individuals and through the business community,” said Karen Levchuk, general counsel at Employment Security.
“But, I think, one thing to be considered is that the availability of unemployment and the greater ability of unemployment compensation is a stimulus,” she said. “It’s a form of economic stimulus, and so that’s really the principled purpose of having payments being dispersed more broadly and also having the additional payments, the federal pandemic unemployment compensation of $600.”