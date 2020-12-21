The Department of Corrections reported Monday that 70 residents and four staff members at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility have COVID-19.
The number of resident cases have more than doubled since Dec. 14 and that has Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier concerned.
“I think it’s community spread that actually brought it (COVID-19) into the facility and from there it just took off like a wildfire,” said Grenier.
“The one thing we do know is that it’s pretty much concentrated” at the Berlin state prison, Grenier said, “but some of their employees have spouses who work in nursing homes and there’s fear of community spread” from those folks into the Coos County and St. Vincent de Paul nursing homes in Berlin.
Grenier gave Warden Corey Riendeau high marks for his handling of the outbreak.
“I’ve had a number of discussions with the warden and I can assure you that they’re on top of it, but it’s difficult, once the fire starts, to put it out,” Grenier said.
Grenier said he has asked the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents in Berlin this week, not next.
“We are so close to being successful in keeping the virus out of the two homes,” he said, that “it would be shameful beyond shame that a week before these people get inoculated it enters those two facilities.”
Tina Thurber, the program information officer for the NH DOC, said it’s “impossible to say who or how it (COVID-19) was introduced” into the Berlin prison, but “what we can say is that as community exposure throughout the state increases, we are not immune to its impact on our facilities and unfortunately are seeing an increase in cases within our population as well.”
She said the Berlin prison recorded its first COVID-19 positive staff member on Nov. 20 and its first positive resident on Dec. 14.
“The Department has been prepared for this for months with each facility establishing safe quarantine and medical isolation areas at each physical plant,” Thurber wrote in an e-mail.