New Hampshire health officials on Sunday reported 77 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting the total number of cases in the Granite State at 1,864.
No additional deaths from COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). New Hampshire’s death toll remains at 60, representing about 3% of the 1,864 people who have tested positive for the deadly virus.
An additional 14 cases of the deadly disease have also been identified in Manchester, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Queen City to 392.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information among the 77 new cases, four are individuals under the age of 18. The remaining 73 new cases are all adults — 68% women and 32% men.
The new cases live in Rockingham County (24), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Strafford County (4), Merrimack County (3), Grafton and Sullivan counties (one new case in each), and 14 new cases in Manchester and six in Nashua.
The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 242 (13%) of the 1,864 cases in the Granite State. There have been 779 people in the state who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 2.95 million people and killed at least 205,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 55,352 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 963,379 cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.