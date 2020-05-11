State health officials said Monday there have been COVID-19 outbreaks at two additional long-term care facilities in New Hampshire, while also announcing 89 new confirmed cases of the deadly virus in the Granite State since the pandemic began.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Monday the two new outbreaks occurred at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, with 12 residents and three staff testing positive. The second outbreak occurred at Community Resource for Justice, a Manchester-based office for a Boston, Mass, program that includes residential treatment for young adults, which affected 11 residents and three staff.
The death toll in New Hampshire remains at 133.
The state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said 30 of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 714. There have been a total of 3,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the Granite State.
According to DHHS, there are 1,796 current cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire.
Several new cases remain under investigation. Of those with complete information, four confirmed cases involve individuals under the age of 18. The rest are adults, with 51% being female and 49% being male.
The new cases reside in Rockingham County (16), Hillsborough County in communities other than Manchester and Nashua (25), Grafton County (2), Strafford County (1), and in the cities of Manchester (30) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for seven new cases.
Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 318, or 10% of the 3,160 confirmed cases. There are 117 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19, according to DHHS.
There have been 1,231 people in the state -39 percent of all confirmed cases - who have recovered.
COVID-19 has infected more than 4.15 million people and killed at least 284,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The United States now has at least 81,289 reported coronavirus deaths and at least 1.38 million cases of the virus, according to a tally from the university.