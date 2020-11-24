For more than 30 years, Roland Vigneault taught economics and accounting at Manchester High School West. He had all the finer characteristics of an outstanding teacher and developed his own style — part mentor, part educator and, on rare occasions, disciplinarian.
I recall fondly Roland’s attempts at discipline. They would start predictably, with him trying to appear stern, but the look, something he could never master, would immediately fade. You could say discipline was hardly Roland’s strength.
But when a teacher earns respect as Roland did, disruptions were rare. Instead, Roland, affectionately referred to as “V” by faculty and students alike, relied on his more natural gifts. He was affable and had an ease about him in almost any situation. His smile was warm and always genuine.
He would walk the halls between periods, dressed in his plaid blazer, well-pressed dress slacks and, always, a tie. His walk was sturdy, with a certain discipline and purpose. Yet as he passed others, he took the time to smile and give a friendly gesture.
Although V never married (he attended seminary school and had plans to become a priest), he was a father figure to his students. Women and female students adored him.
Now 95 and retired for some 30 years, V still lives in his own home, independently, in southeast Manchester with his younger sister, herself independent at 94.
After this long passage of time, V is still a frequent topic of conversation among alumni and retired faculty. That’s the result of long devotion to his work and students. Roland no doubt will blush at this Thanksgiving tribute and feel undeserving.
In this season, I have no doubt that countless alumni join me in expressing how grateful we are to have had the chance to have had someone like V in our lives.
By JEROME DUVAL, West High Class of 1979