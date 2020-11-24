T he Bible tells a story about sickness in the community of faith. In the book of Numbers, the Israelite people journey toward the Promised Land. Along the way, Moses’ sister Miriam becomes sick and is quarantined in order to keep everyone safe. During this time, “the people did not move on until she was brought back in.” (Numbers 12:15).
Before continuing their journey, the whole community waited for Miriam in an act of kindness. In our own time of pandemic and quarantine, New Hampshire’s people of faith have found ways to extend patience, love and mercy to one another.
The New Hampshire Council of Churches comprises nine diverse denominations and nearly 400 individual congregations. In October, we brought together church leaders for a candlelight vigil called Mourning Into Unity. At our vigil, we invited people of faith and goodwill to draw on their religious and spiritual traditions to grieve the loss of more than a quarter million lives to COVID-19.
COVID affects us all, regardless of our faith tradition or lack of one. Because of this, the Council of Churches invited leaders from our broader religious community to participate. The vigils included readings and prayers led by Rabbi Beth Davidson of Temple Adath Yeshurun and Sabit Er of the Turkish Cultural Center. They brought readings from the Hebrew prophet Jeremiah and from the Quran and shared prayers for grieving.
We found ways to bring our religious traditions together to serve and support each other.
Not long after, the Islamic community at the Turkish Cultural Center invited Christians through the Council to their nature walk around Lake Massabesic. The day featured beautiful weather and fall colors, as well as masks, social distancing and outdoor safety. While we walked and enjoyed the scenery, we talked about our own faith traditions and how our religious communities had been challenged by COVID. By the time we left, we had learned new things and grown closer.
As October turned to November, Rabbi Beth Davidson invited local churches to share in the synagogues’ remembrance of Kristallnacht. This was the night of Nov. 9-10, 1938, when Nazis murdered Jews and destroyed their homes and property while German authorities refused to intervene.
Rabbi Davidson organized New Hampshire synagogues to leave their lights on overnight as part of the “Let There Be Light” program. She invited the Council of Churches to join them in this program as an act of solidarity, saying, “I pledge to unite the world by shining light over the darkness of hate.”Churches across the state joined them in standing against religious intolerance.
During this time of pandemic isolation and political division, I have found solace in these diverse religious communities coming together to support one another. Whether it is a candlelight vigil to mourn those who have died, a time to build inter-faith understanding or to stand together against bigotry, the united religious community of New Hampshire is full of acts of kindness to each other.
Like the Bible story about Miriam, we will not move on alone, leaving others behind, but wait on one another and go forward together.
By Rev. Jason Wells
Executive Director, NH Council of Churches