Dozens of residents and staff members at Bedford Falls assisted living facility will receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine later this month — a milestone they say deserves to BE celebrated.
On Jan. 10, 85 residents and 37 employees at the Bedford facility received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Just one resident opted out.
“We are obviously grateful that the CDC and state of New Hampshire put us first in line for this vaccine, which we are really appreciative of,” said Rob Memmolo, executive director of Bedford Falls. “Everyone was just over the moon getting their first vaccine.”
Jean Leach, a resident at Bedford Falls for the past eight years, said the vaccination clinic marked the start of a new, hope-filled chapter.
“I think everybody was very eager to get the vaccine and hopefully get back to some kind of normalcy,” said Leach, 80.
Although some residents have been concerned about the vaccine’s potential side effects, Leach said she just felt a little tired afterward and was back to normal quickly.
The first vaccination clinic was well-organized and went quickly, Leach said.
Bedford Falls waited 10 months for what Memmolo called a momentous occasion.
“It really did feel like a major milestone — everyone wanted to be a part of it. Even our four managers came in on a Sunday to participate, including those that weren’t on the schedule,” he said.
CVS Health, which organized the clinic, had a pharmacist and technicians assist in delivering the vaccine doses to residents and staff.
Memmolo said Bedford Falls educated residents about the vaccine and answered their questions ahead of the clinic.
“We put a lot of pre-planning into this event. We kind of did a walk-through beforehand, and we also made it a really fun and celebratory event with signs and posts on social media,” he added.
The second round of vaccinations will take place Jan. 31. He expects more associates to get their first dose of the vaccine.
“This is a step in the right direction, and it gives us hope,” Memmolo said.
Bedford Falls had a COVID-19 outbreak last spring in which 40 residents and 21 staff members contracted the disease and 11 died, according to state records.
The facility will continue to comply with mask-wearing and other CDC guidelines. Eventually, they will look into lifting some visitation restrictions, but for the time being will remain cautious, Memmolo said.
“That has been the toughest part — not being with family, especially over the holidays,” Leach said. “But now we are excited to get our second shot at the end of the month and hopefully the rest of the population will be soon afterwards, and we can get back to being with our families.”