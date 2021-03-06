With shots in their arms, some 4,000 newly immunized Granite Staters left the mass vaccination clinic in Loudon Saturday feeling a little lighter, worried a little less about their own safety amid the year-old pandemic.
By the end of the weekend mega-clinic at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, or “supersite” in state health official parlance, thousands of New Hampshire families will be protected against COVID-19.
“I feel relieved,” said Jack Birkbeck of Brentwood, who was vaccinated with his wife, Nancy. “A sense of relief, not to have to worry about getting sick, hopefully.”
Almost 12,000 people were to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. State health workers contacted people in the 1B category who had been scheduled to be vaccinated in April and May, and thousands agreed to reschedule their appointments for this weekend.
The U.S. Food and Drug administration approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Feb. 27, after which the state learned it would receive a shipment of thousands of doses of the new vaccine.
The state had been working with the New Hampshire Motor Speedway to figure out how a mass-vaccination clinic might work there, in the event New Hampshire got an unanticipated large supply of shots. With the Johnson & Johnson vaccines on their way, New Hampshire and the speedway put the plan in motion. The calls to reschedule appointments started going out early last week.
After her vaccination appointment was initially scheduled for April at a clinic an hour away from home, Philomena Stein of New London was delighted to get a Saturday appointment at the Loudon clinic.
She drove into the speedway, following signs from Route 106, and joined a single file of cars snaking toward the race track. In the infield, drivers were waved under a tent, where 32 vaccination teams stood ready for eight hours Saturday, giving shots to driver after driver.
After getting the vaccine, people waited 15 minutes in their parked cars, as doctors, nurses and emergency medics wandered the parking lot, vigilant for any allergic reactions. As they waited, some vaccine recipients daydreamed about what they wanted to do, now that they were worried less about the coronavirus.
Mark Hopkins of Manchester can’t wait to hug his grandchildren. Pamela Jangro of Auburn was excited for her daughter, Katherine Francis, to start living a non-quarantined life after getting the vaccine Saturday. Diana Dedousis of Nashua hopes to travel — somewhere tropical.
“Cancun maybe, or Cozumel,” she said, as the wind whipped across the frozen speedway parking lot. Once her daughter and son-in-law have the vaccine, maybe the family will get away.
The clinicians monitoring the parking lots were among more than 300 volunteers operating the vaccination site with state police and other first responders, running through health screening, giving shots and directing the ballet of cars around the speedway.
Toby Esposito of Atkinson said seeing all the volunteers, the smooth coordination of the massive team, reminded him of his time in the Marines. Everyone was working together to serve the greater good.
“That’s America at its best,” Esposito said.
As of Friday, a little more than 105,000 people in New Hampshire had received both doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. At smaller clinics over the weekend, the number of people getting their first doses ticked higher.
Local health departments are connecting with people in vulnerable communities and setting up smaller vaccination clinics around the state.
The Amoskeag Health Center in Manchester held its first vaccination clinic Saturday morning, inoculating 160 health care workers and 30 people who fell into the “equity allocation” group, said Phil Alexakos, chief operations officer of the Manchester Health Department.
Clinics run by regional public health networks, like one in Woodsville on Saturday, vaccinated people who could not make the long drive to Loudon.
Nashua Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley said the city health department has vaccinated about 1,000 vulnerable people in that area, beginning with a January vaccination clinic at the Nashua Soup Kitchen. Each clinic has gotten a little bigger, she said, with 273 people getting their first doses on Friday.
As the number of vaccinated Granite Staters rises, health experts urge people to continue to be cautious against the virus.
The newly vaccinated in Loudon said they planned to remain vigilant against COVID-19, washing their hands often, keeping a distance and continuing to wear a mask in public, since it is not yet clear if people who have been vaccinated can still spread the virus to others.
“You just buckle down,” Stein said. She does not expect a quick return to pre-pandemic normalcy once everyone is vaccinated.
“This is going to be with us for a long, long time.”