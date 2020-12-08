Determined to not go down without a fight, Merrimack High School's senior wrestlers on Monday made a last-minute move to save their final season.
A few weeks ago, the district school board decided to permit all winter sports -- except wrestling.
After collecting signatures for a petition, the wrestlers went before the board, asking that it reconsider its stance.
“Wrestling season means so much to me,” said Colin Jones, a senior who started the petition.
Gabriel Victal, another senior, said some of his best high school memories have been made on and off the mat with his teammates.
“When I found out that we were not going to have a season, I was so, so bummed,” he said.
After listening to the heartfelt statements, the school board rescinded its previous decision and voted unanimously to allow the wrestling team to have its winter season, though not before expressing concern and caution.
Athletic Director Michael Soucy, especially, said he stands behind his recommendation to pause wrestling for this winter only.
“My position hasn’t changed. I still am not going to recommend that we wrestle, at least not competitively,” he said. “I still don’t believe it is the right choice.”
The continual close contact among the athletes makes wrestling vastly different from other sports, he said, and if one wrestler contracts COVID-19, it would spread through the whole team.
At least two New Hampshire schools, Bedford and Pinkerton Academy, will not compete in wrestling meets this winter, Soucy said. Other schools that do plan to wrestle include Hollis/Brookline, Souhegan, Pelham, Timberlane, Concord, Bow, Salem, Alvirne, Windham and Exeter, according to information presented to the board.
“I have learned that other schools are finding ways to do it safely,” said school board member Jenna Hardy.
Limiting competition to dual meets, at which athletes wrestle only one other person, and alternating mats so they can be sanitized between matches are among the safety protocols in place this winter, Hardy said.
If parents are willing to accept the risk, Hardy said she will go along. But, she said, a lot of trust is being placed on the wrestlers to do the right thing and stay home if sick.
“Parents in this community want their kids in school -- they do not want to be remote,” Hardy said. Athletes must take that concern seriously, she said.
Board member Laurie Rothhaus said that, when the board first voted to exclude wrestling, no other schools had committed to wrestling this winter.
“COVID-19 has taken a lot from people,” Rothhaus said.
Board member Shannon Barnes admitted to some apprehension about the decision. She said the district will have no patience for athletes who do not follow the necessary safety protocols.
“None of this feels good,” Barnes said, who said she was divided between feeling awful about denying the wrestlers their season and about putting the student body at risk.
Tammy Dewar, mother of senior wrestler Anson Dewar, told the board that Merrimack’s wrestlers fully understand the need for healthy hygiene and already are taking steps to prevent infections.
“It should be up to the parents and families to assess the risks,” she said.