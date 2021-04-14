Although Nashua’s COVID-19 positivity rate remains higher than the state average, health officials in the city reported Wednesday that about 30% of its residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“Activity increases are sporadic throughout the country,” said Angela Consentino, an epidemiologist with the city’s public health department who said Nashua’s weekly case count is up about 5.3% from last week.
There are an average of 412 COVID-19 tests conducted daily in the city, and about 33% of those tests are resulting in positive cases, said Consentino, which is an 8.1% positivity rate for Nashua. The state’s positivity rate is slightly more than 5%, she said.
Last week there were nearly 200 new cases in the Gate City, an increase of 10 cases from the week prior, according to Consentino.
“We have met with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to discuss the variant concerns in Nashua,” she told the Board of Health on Wednesday.
Two variants that have been in the city to date, including the B.1.1.7, known as the U.K. variant, and the P.1, which was initially identified in travelers from Brazil, said Consentino, adding Nashua has not yet seen any cases with the variant B.1.351, which was first detected in South Africa.
Overall, the city has had 7,408 cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths since the pandemic began. The hospitalization rate in Nashua remains at 1.9% compared with the state average of 1.4%, according to data released Wednesday.
Dr. Stephanie Wolf-Rosenblum, a member of the Board of Health, questioned whether the recent pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines will impact the city’s ability to perform its vaccination clinics.
Nashua’s public health department hosted a vaccination clinic on Wednesday at Fidelity Investments in Merrimack — a clinic that was originally set to distribute the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
“We secured Moderna through the state,” said Consentino, adding everyone who had an appointment already scheduled was invited to keep that appointment and receive the Moderna vaccine.
By the end of March, 9,901 Nashua residents were fully vaccinated, and an additional 19,167 Nashua residents had received at least one of two vaccine doses, according to Consentino. She said about one out of every three Nashua residents has already received at least one dose of the vaccine.
“We still need to be careful about the pandemic. It is still dangerous,” Mayor Jim Donchess told city officials on Tuesday, noting the number of cases is up from last month.
There are 235 active cases in the city, according to Donchess, describing the positivity rate as much higher than he would like.
He urged residents to continue to exercise caution, wear face masks and remain physically distant when possible.