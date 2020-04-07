Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, whose fiery insults of a naval officer who raised alarm about the service's handling of a coronavirus outbreak prompted widespread condemnation, has resigned, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
The decision comes after a building political crisis in which Modly traveled from Washington to Guam on Monday and assailed the character of Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed by Modly as the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt last week.
Modly, speaking to the ship's crew over a loudspeaker, accused Crozier of either leaking a letter about his concerns to the media or of being "too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this."
The remarks, leaked to the media in written and audio form, prompted condemnation from family members of the crew, which has more than 170 coronavirus cases, and several Democratic lawmakers.
By Monday night, Modly had released a statement apologizing for insulting Crozier, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, but still insisting that Crozier had written a letter with the intention of creating a stir.
"Captain Crozier is smart and passionate," Modly said. "I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of it getting into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship."