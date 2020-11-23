CONCORD — As a few dozen advocates honked their car and truck horns in support of battling COVID-19 Monday afternoon, New Hampshire Poor People’s Campaign Co-Chairman Deborah Opramolla of Rindge kept her focus on her disabled son and the need for health care providers to make standards of care more transparent and accountable.
“Our care shouldn’t be about the level of challenges we have in life or about the wealth of our lives,” Opramolla said during an interview. “We are saying enough is enough. Everyone deserves to survive COVID.”
The caravan for half an hour made its way along the streets encircling the State House complex, marking a day of action event also taking place in 25 other capital cities across the country.
“The message is really to demand some action on a COVID relief package; it’s long past overdue,” said Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches and co-chair of this campaign.
“We are all trying to speak with one voice that those already facing struggles prior to this pandemic need attention and continued vigilance.”
In response to COVID-19, all states created their own standards of care rules to deal with the potential rationing of care should the pandemic outstrip the health care system.
Rev. Wells said his group disagrees with the very premise.
“They allow too much reduction of services for people. The disability community knows they are the first ones to be denied care,” Wells said.
“It’s unconscionable we would have these reductions in a country that is as wealthy as ours and in a state that’s a high-income state like New Hampshire.”
The caravan came hours before state officials reported another 445 new positive cases of the virus and a 3.7% rate of positive testing for it.
There were 121 now hospitalized in the state with the infection and no new deaths announced Monday, officials said.
This state campaign also advocated for the Sununu administration to seek more direct involvement from families in creating or amending these guidelines.
“You change the narrative if you change the narrator. If you hear from families that are actually out there struggling, you’re more likely to come up with standards that benefit everyone,” Wells said.
Opramolla also said there should be more transparency at every hospital about how such guidelines could affect residents in a crisis.
“They look at people having a disability as those who aren’t entitled to the same level of care others will receive,” she said.
“What we want to say is we aren’t willing to accept less help than the rest of our community. If the guidance is on every hospital’s website, then that might influence where someone wants to bring a loved one.”
The Poor People’s Campaign caravan included events Monday afternoon in Maine and Massachusetts.