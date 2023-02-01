A $300 million package for health care workforce proposed
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua proposed a $300 million spend of federal and state grants to address the shortage in the health care workforce especially for providers of Medicaid insurance for low-income, disabled and some senior citizens.

CONCORD — A coalition of providers embraced a state senator’s request Wednesday to spend up to $300 million in state and federal grants to expand New Hampshire's health care workforce.

The Health Care Workforce Development Act of 2023 (SB 86) would give the Department of Health and Human Services the money to grant rate increases for health care providers based on need.