New Hampshire officials have warned a Greek Orthodox Church to stop sharing a chalice and spoon during religious services to avoid the spread of COVID-19, a practice the faith’s Boston leader has decreed is tradition and should not be changed, “especially under pressure from external factors.”
The potential clash between the state of New Hampshire and church leaders follows an outbreak of COVID-19 in early September at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Portsmouth, state officials said.
"The Greek Orthodox practice of using a single, shared chalice and spoon appears to be a possible source of the COVID-19 outbreak at St. Nicholas," Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards wrote on Sept. 25 to the church pastor and Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, who oversees the Greek Orthodox churches in New Hampshire and five other states.
Edwards also warned church leaders of "further legal enforcement actions to achieve compliance."
At a news conference on Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu backed away from such language.
"We don't want our guidance to interfere with how people practice their religion," Sununu said.
The Republican governor said he will continue to encourage people to follow the guidelines and press them to understand the higher levels of risk if they don't.
State health officials said they learned about three cases on Sept. 11. An additional three were found through contact tracing. One person was hospitalized.
In an interview Thursday, Edwards said the church and state officials agreed to close the church the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20. The Metropolitan kept it closed last weekend.
According to the Boston Metropolitan’s website, Methodios said in June that use of one spoon to distribute holy communion from a chalice should continue.
The church sees "no need for a change of this mode, especially under pressure from external factors," he wrote June 29.
“The Mystery of the Divine Eucharist is non-negotiable … and it is impossible that through this Mystery of Mysteries any disease might be communicated to those who partake,” reads a communique from world church leaders that accompanies Methodios’ statement.
The communique also urges local leaders to accommodate “problematic situations that arise from local laws of the State.”
An email to the Boston Metropolitan's offices seeking comment was not returned.
Edwards said she has read the website statements and has had discussions with a lawyer representing the Metropolitan.
Edwards said does not know whether they have an agreement. She expects a written response in the near future.
In her Sept. 25 letter, Edwards wrote that organizations that do not follow Gov. Chris Sununu’s executive orders risk the health of their members. She urged the church to modify its practices.
Edwards described the outbreak as serious.
The president of the parish council, Arthur Kyricos, said no one has died or become seriously ill.
Kyricos said he came down with COVID-19 on Sept. 8, experienced flu-like symptoms and recovered.
"Changes to the use of the chalice are under discussion between the Attorney General's office and the Metropolitan's office," he said.
Kyricos said the church has developed comprehensive protocols for worshipers. He speculated the cluster was the result of an asymptomatic person who attended services.
In her letter, Edwards painstakingly lays out the applicable executive orders and stresses that though terms such as "guideline" are used, the orders are mandatory.
She noted "some confusion within the Greek Orthodox Church" about whether the orders apply to that faith. They do, she wrote.
One portion of Executive Order 52 states that "Communion and Eucharist, for example, should not involve a shared cup or passing of a plate between people," she said.
The letter was addressed to Metropolitan Methodios of Boston, his chancellor, the Rev. Theodore J. Barbas, and the Rev. Robert J. Archon of St. Nicholas.
According to the St. Nicholas website, Archon transferred to a new parish on Sept. 1 after 10 years with St. Nicholas.
Kyricos said the parish asks health-related questions and takes the temperature of anyone entering the building. Worshipers wear masks, adhere to social distancing and use hand sanitizer. A safety committee developed the protocols based on federal Centers of Disease Control guidelines, he said.