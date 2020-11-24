The owner of a Plaistow restaurant-bar fined $1,500 for violations of COVID-19 related precautions said his place was inundated after Massachusetts banned late night hours for bars and restaurants and they weren’t ready for the crowds.
Meanwhile, customers were complaining about masks and other precautions, said Grumpy’s Bar & Grill owner Rich LeClaire.
“We weren’t ready. No one knew what to do,” LeClaire said, adding that Grumpy’s is now following state guidelines for keeping tables 6 feet apart, mask wearing and other precautions.
On Tuesday, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced he was fining Grumpy’s $1,500. Last week, MacDonald announced fines for three restaurants.
In a four-page letter, Associate Attorney General Anne Edwards said a town police officer visited Grumpy’s on Nov. 14 and noted that only the bartender was wearing a face mask.
She also provided a Nov. 13 photograph that showed numerous young adults crowded into the bar. No one whose face was visible was wearing a mask.
LeClaire said the crowds followed the Nov. 6 action in Massachusetts to close bars and restaurants at 9:30 p.m.
Edwards noted that New Hampshire has experienced more than 500 COVID-related deaths.
“By not complying with Emergency Orders, businesses risk endangering the health of all individuals involved, as well as everyone else who those individuals later come into contact with,” Edwards wrote.
Four times over the summer, Plaistow town officials contacted Grumpy’s to inform managers about state guidelines, including social distancing and requirements of mask use for services, Edwards said.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu required that everyone in New Hampshire wear masks in public places if they can’t maintain 6 feet of public distance. One of nine exceptions include anyone eating or drinking in a restaurant.
Earlier this month, three Grumpy’s customers tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a Facebook post two days ago, Grumpy’s said the three customers visited other local bars and that there is no indication they caught the virus at Grumpy’s, and the restaurant underwent a deep sanitizing clean once word for their infections became known.
LeClaire said that all three are asymptomatic, and all his employees who came in contact with the three have been tested and cleared
“Nobody’s sick here,” he said.
LeClaire said he will pay the fine but is frustrated that rules keep changing.
“I’m just trying to a make a living,” he said.