AG, Lottery seek to suspend Concord charity casino indefinitely
Attorney General John Formella and State Lottery Executive Director Charles McIntyre seek to suspend indefinitely the license of Concord Casino to operate a charity gambling business due to alleged misuse of COVID-19 relief money for personal use. This is the storefront for the first-floor casino at 67 South Main Street in Concord.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — State regulators said the Concord Casino and former state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford should have their charity gaming licenses suspended indefinitely for fraudulently spending a COVID-19 relief loan on three sports cars, including an $80,000 Ferrari F430 that Sanborn allegedly gave to his wife, House Speaker Pro Tem Laurie Sanborn.

Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charles McIntyre said their independent reviews prompted them to recommend the unprecedented action, effectively a death penalty for the future licensing of the Concord charity casino.

Former state Sen. Andy Sanborn of Bedford opened The Draft sports bar and restaurant in Concord more than a decade ago. The first floor now includes slot machines that allow gamblers to bet on randomly selected “historic” horse races.