CONCORD - A trio of bills aimed at expanding alcohol sales in New Hampshire served as the first hearings for the 2021 Legislature before a State Senate committee Monday.
Boosting sales from liquor stores, brew pubs, nano breweries and at farmers markets all got attention from the Senate Commerce Committee as Chairman and Sen. Harold French, R-Webster, hosted the hearing that all committee members and the public attended virtually via Zoom.
Members of the public who signed up ahead of time with Senate staff were called upon to testify online and all could view the video and/or listen to a live audio of the hearing. Five Senate panels are hosting hearings on 15 bills this week. All those listings with links to the zoom sessions are in the Senate calendar.
State Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica said one of his top priorities is to have New Hampshire join only six other states in America that allow direct shipments of liquor to individual homes or businesses.
“We’d like to offer our great values to consumers around the country and here in our state,” Mollica said.
The plan is to start with the shipments to customers in state and then get permission to sell to consumers in other states.
“With this legislation (SB 14), our ability to deliver could launch by the middle of September,” Mollica said.
The idea would be to create “many forward-facing venues,” limited liability companies or other business partners who could fill the orders of liquor sold into other states.
The State Liquor Commission could also become a “fulfillment center” to fill orders of out-of-state membership groups such as wine or whisky clubs.
“We are trying to remain competitive in an ever-changing marketplace. This is the way of the retail future and we’d like to become part of it,” Mollica said.
State liquor officials estimate this expansion of the business could generate up to $20 million more in total sales and more than $4 million in annual profits to the state.
Liquor profits up
Through December, liquor sales have been up 4.3% or $3.1 million over forecast.
The state has seen robust sales from curbside or in-store pickup of orders during the pandemic, Mollica said.
On Monday, a bill (SB 17) crafted to permit customers to bring their dogs into outdoor settings at nano breweries and brew pubs also became a move to help small beer makers expand more affordably.
The amendment from Sen. Thomas Sherman, D-Rye, would allow these beer makers to contract with a larger brewer that would make barrels of their recipe off-site.
Whym Craft and Brew Pub in Hampton owner Bob Levine said for his business to expand from making one to seven barrels of his brews a week would cost him up to $500,000 in equipment.
By contrast, Levine said signing a contract to have Great North Ale Works of Manchester make up to 20 barrels would cost up to $10,000.
Currently, only beer manufacturers or those that make high volumes of commercially sold brands, can enter into these contracts.
Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, supported the change but said she opposed the original bill regarding dogs in outdoor patios due to concern over hygiene and public health.
Henry Veilleux, a lobbyist representing New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, asked the Senate panel to consider letting all restaurant owners that want to also allow outdoor access for dogs.
At present, only service dogs are allowed in outdoor areas.
Tastings at farmers markets
The third bill permitting liquor tastings at farmers markets got the most testimony as several owners of small distilleries said this would help them grow sales and word of mouth about their offerings.
State Liquor Commission Legal Coordinator Aidan Moore worked with the sponsor, Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, to limit this proposed option only for “incubator” distillers that make no more than 10,000 bottles of liquor a year and produce all of that in state.
Distillers could offer tastings of up to a half-ounce of liquor per brand.
Greg Meeh of Cold Garden Spirits in Canterbury said they now sell their liquor only in their own tasting rooms or at State Liquor Commission-sponsored events.
“This will take pressure off the commission to have to market low-sale products,” Meeh said.
Kate Frey, vice president of advocacy for New Futures, opposed the bill; the anti-substance abuse group was concerned it could lead to intoxication for market customers.
“Sometimes the focus is to expand opportunities to make alcohol more accessible but there is always a downside to that,” Frey said. “You are actually offering anywhere from one drink to several.”
Andy Day, part owner of Doire Distilling in Derry, said small liquor sellers communicate with one another if they spot a taster who seeks to use the event as a way to drink too much.
“We understand the liabilities of serving alcohol and we take our responsibility very seriously,” Day said. “At the end of the day we want to make sure people are safe and enjoying themselves.”