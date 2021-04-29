CONCORD — State employees still working from home because of concerns over COVID-19 must return to work at their agencies starting Monday, May 10, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
The lifting of the state’s mask requirement means state workers will not be required to wear face coverings on the job, but Sununu said any employee who “feels more comfortable” wearing a mask may do so.
“We have allowed them three weeks or so notice for the remaining employees to start transitioning back into the agencies,” Sununu said.
“We expect to be fully operational and in-person with buildings open and more fully accessible to the public as well.”
Sununu referred to May 10 as the “target date,” which suggested some workers with medical or other circumstances could get more time to come back on a case-by-case basis.
Sununu said he had given workers notice of the move, but the date wasn’t publicly announced until the Union Leader asked about it at the governor’s weekly briefing.
The newspaper received an email recently sent from Fish and Game Department administrators to employees instructing them to work in-house after May 7.
The governor praised state workers for making accommodations to maintain services for the public as much as possible during the pandemic.
Sununu said there’s no substitute for “face-to-face” contact with an employee while conducting business with state government.
An attempt to reach officials with the State Employees Association (SEA) for comment was unsuccessful.
The SEA, a local of the national Service Employees International Union, represents the majority of the 10,000-plus state workers. Three other unions do the bargaining for much smaller segments of employees in state government.
The timing clearly was meant to coincide with the end of the state’s Stay-at-Home order of COVID-19 mandates that apply to 42 separate industries or fields, each of which have their own reopening documents.
‘Best practices’
Sununu said Thursday that he had signed a universal “Best Practices” set of recommendations that will replace all of those industry-specific requirements on Friday, May 7.
Sununu’s Economic Reopening Task Force had recommended the four-page “Best Practices” manual, which retains the principles of social distancing, mask-wearing when people are close together and proper hand hygiene, the governor said.
While nine different industries asked for their own “addendum” to tailor to their own practices, Sununu said many of them weren’t necessary.
For example, leaders in the performing arts venues would like to open events for seating three seats apart starting in late May and 100% full capacity by mid-July.
But Sununu said there will be no seating restrictions on indoor or outdoor venues after May 7.
Trade groups and individual businesses are free to have policies more restrictive than the “Best Practices” guide, Sununu said.
“Every business in the state has had to look at guidance already that is best for them,” Sununu said.
The only special accommodations were to keep in place recommendations for schools and to provide a “carve-out” for overnight youth camps because these children would not be vaccinated, Sununu said.
The governor made these announcements as the latest round of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the rate of testing positive for the virus were all trending downward.
Case update
Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state’s epidemiologist, announced Thursday that the state had 298 new cases, the positive test rate was at 3.8%, hospitalizations were at 87 and five deaths had been reported.
Only one of the deaths was in a long-term care setting, Chan said.
The deaths brought to 1,301 the total since the onset of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the state reached some vaccination benchmarks. More than 1 million doses — 1,093,000 — have been administered.
Dr. Beth Daly, director of the state’s infectious disease control bureau, said 60% of the state’s residents eligible to get a shot — all those 16 and older — have made arrangements to get the vaccine.