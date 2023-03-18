In early March 2020, Allison Arwady watched in horror as COVID-19 devastated Northern Italy. Hospitals were overrun, patients jamming the corridors. The crematoria operated day and night, while the local newspaper’s obituary section expanded to 10 pages.

Just a few weeks earlier, about 40,000 soccer fans from Bergamo had traveled to Milan to watch their team triumph in a prestigious Champions League match. But the coronavirus, a silent spreader, had surely been there, too. It went off like “a biological bomb,” as one doctor put it. By the time local officials imposed quarantines, the virus was running wild in its human hosts.