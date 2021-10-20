American Airlines and Southwest Airlines won’t fire or suspend employees who file for exemptions to comply with federal orders that all workers be vaccinated, even those whose applications are rejected.
Fort Worth-based American and Dallas-based Southwest told employee unions in recent days that employees granted religious exemptions will be allowed to keep working as long as they agree to extra health protocols, such as wearing masks and regular testing.
Employees who refuse to submit proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption could still be fired at American. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said on "Good Morning America" recently that “we’re not going to fire any of our employees over this.”
Southwest declined to further clarify or expand on Kelly’s comment.
The evolving mandates at both airlines come after pressure from customers, political activists, employees and the Biden administration over the controversial rule that all employees must be vaccinated to comply with new federal rules for contractors.
American and Southwest have each said they intend to comply with the federal mandate.
Each airline has seen protests against a mandate outside corporate headquarters in North Texas, garnering criticism from some workers who say they would rather be fired than be vaccinated.
Airlines have until Dec. 8 to comply with the mandates or risk losing federal contracts.
American and Southwest initially told workers that they would need to be vaccinated or receive an exemption in order to keep working, but the carriers are continuing to refine how to comply with the rules.
Both companies are encouraging employees to apply for exemptions.
“While we intend to grant all valid requests for medical and/or religious accommodations, in the event a request is not granted, the company will provide adequate time for an employee to become fully vaccinated while continuing to work and adhering to safety protocols,” Southwest Airlines said in a statement.
American and Southwest said they would let employees keep working while they review requests.
“American will not be placing any team members on unpaid leave as part of the federal vaccine mandate,” said American spokesman Matt Miller in a statement.
The policies at American and Southwest come in contrast to the plan at United Airlines, which started termination procedures last week for about 250 employees who didn’t get vaccinated or apply for an exemption.
Chicago-based United planned to place employees on unpaid leave if they were granted an exemption, but a federal judge in Fort Worth has put that plan on hold as part of a lawsuit by employees who say their applications were rejected.
American has said it will move forward after Nov. 24 with plans to fire employees who don’t either turn in proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption.
